China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the September 30th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CHNR stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

