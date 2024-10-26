Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 169.4% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
HNW stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.54.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.