Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 169.4% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

HNW stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

