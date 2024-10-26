Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Grows By 210.1%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a growth of 210.1% from the September 30th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.00 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.
About Buyer Group International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Buyer Group International
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.