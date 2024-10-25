CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.98 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $247.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

