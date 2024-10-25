CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $492.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

