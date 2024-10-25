International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,817,037 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8,641.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $326,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $234,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

