YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $204.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

