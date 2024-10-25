YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $9,332,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 45.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.15 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

