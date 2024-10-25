Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

