Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Stryker by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $359.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.59. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $255.22 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The company has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

