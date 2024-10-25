Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in RTX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 126.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in RTX by 174.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $125.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.