Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of RTX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 17.4% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

RTX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,253. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

