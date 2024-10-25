American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 59,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 43,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

NYSE CVX opened at $150.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average is $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

