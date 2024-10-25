Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $275.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 64.55%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

