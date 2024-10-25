Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $847.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $921.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $860.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

