Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.9% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $921.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $860.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $847.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

