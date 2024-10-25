Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $921.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $860.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

