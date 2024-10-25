Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 65.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 264.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,465 shares of company stock valued at $14,910,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.22 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

