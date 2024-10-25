Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Cintas were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Down 0.3 %

CTAS stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $215.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

