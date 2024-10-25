ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9,439.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of ONEOK worth $294,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.