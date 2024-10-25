First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 197 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

NYSE LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $921.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $860.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

