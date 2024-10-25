Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $225.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

NYSE:FI opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after buying an additional 471,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

