Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 36.6% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $283.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average of $273.10. The company has a market capitalization of $517.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

