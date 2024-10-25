3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3M by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,135,000 after purchasing an additional 97,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,686,000 after purchasing an additional 396,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in 3M by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,168,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. 3M has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $141.34.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.67.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

