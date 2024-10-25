Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa stock opened at $283.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $517.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

