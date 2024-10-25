YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $921.12 and its 200 day moving average is $860.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

