Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 143.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 112.8% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 78.5% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 82.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM opened at $137.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.83.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

