PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 386,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

