The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $402.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

