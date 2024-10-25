Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 225 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $402.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.23 and a 200 day moving average of $359.43.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

