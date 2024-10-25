X Square Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

HD opened at $402.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

