YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 246 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 89.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,030 shares of company stock worth $17,176,005 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.