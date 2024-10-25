BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.1% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $921.12 and its 200 day moving average is $860.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

