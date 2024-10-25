UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.0% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

UNH stock opened at $560.82 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $584.16 and a 200-day moving average of $536.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

