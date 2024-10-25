Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s 3rd Largest Position

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 431,397 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

