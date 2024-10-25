Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 55.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

ALL opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

