Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $4.06 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $154.92. The company has a market cap of $393.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

