Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

