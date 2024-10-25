Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

