Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

