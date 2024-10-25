Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

