Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $217,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 102.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,196.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 8,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in American Express by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $269.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.92. American Express has a 1-year low of $141.02 and a 1-year high of $286.36.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

