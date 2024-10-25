International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 35,238.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $366,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $297.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.97.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

