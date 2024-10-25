IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 188.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 534.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $127.23 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.11%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

