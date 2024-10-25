989 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.7% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $345.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.08 and its 200-day moving average is $317.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $193.77 and a 12 month high of $349.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

