IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 605 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $209.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.30. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.20.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

