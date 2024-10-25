IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23,730.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,610,000 after purchasing an additional 477,212 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,607,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

HLT stock opened at $235.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.58 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.