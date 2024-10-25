iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $179.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

