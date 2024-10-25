Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

