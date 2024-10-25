iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

